Sunday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $2,632,448

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Sunday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.

