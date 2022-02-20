Sunday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $2,632,448
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Sunday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-2, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.