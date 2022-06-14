Tuesday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.
Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Caty McNally, United States, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Alison Riske (7), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, def. Katarzyna Piter and Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Simona Halep, Romania, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Lauren Davis and Caty McNally, United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.