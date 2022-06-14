Tuesday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko (1), Latvia, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Alison Riske (7), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Harriet Dart and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, def. Katarzyna Piter and Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Simona Halep, Romania, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Lauren Davis and Caty McNally, United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.

