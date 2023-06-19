Monday

At Edgbaston Priory Club

Birmingham, Great Britain

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Qualification

Magdalena Frech (6), Poland, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, and Marta Kostyuk (2), Ukraine, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

