Monday
At Edgbaston Priory Club
Birmingham, Great Britain
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
BIRMINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Qualification
Magdalena Frech (6), Poland, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, and Marta Kostyuk (2), Ukraine, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Iryna Shymanovich, Belarus, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-6.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.
