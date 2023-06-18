Sunday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 10-8.
