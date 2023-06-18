Sunday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 10-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you