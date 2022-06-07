Tuesday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.
Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Eden Silva, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Camila Giorgi (3), Italy, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Emma Raducanu (2), Britain, 4-3, ret.
Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (3), Taiwan, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-1, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.