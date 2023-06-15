Thursday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Camila Giorgi (7), Italy, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Anhelina Kalinina (5), Ukraine, 6-0, 7-5.
Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Magda Linette (3), Poland, 7-5, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Asia Muhammad, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Alize Cornet, France, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Zhu Lin, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-4.
Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.