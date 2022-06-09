Thursday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Alison Riske (6), United States, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Ajla Tomljanovic (5), Australia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (1), Brazil, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.

