Thursday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Maria Sakkari (1), Greece, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Alison Riske (6), United States, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 7-5.
Ajla Tomljanovic (5), Australia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (1), Brazil, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.
