Sunday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $239,477
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Championship
Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Alison Riske (6), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (1), Brazil, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Caroline Dolehide (4), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.