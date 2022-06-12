Sunday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $239,477

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Alison Riske (6), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (1), Brazil, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Caroline Dolehide (4), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

