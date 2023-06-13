Tuesday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.
Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4).
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Emily Appleton, Britain, 6-1, 6-3.
Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (2), Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.
Anhelina Kalinina (5), Ukraine, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.
