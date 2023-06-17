Saturday
At Nottingham Tennis Centre
Nottingham, Great Britain
Purse: $259,303
Surface: Grass
NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina (1), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.
