Saturday

At Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham, Great Britain

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Grass

NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel, Estonia, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina (1), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you