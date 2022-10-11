Tuesday

At La Costa Resort and Spa

San Diego

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from San Diego Open at La Costa Resort and Spa (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Katherine Hui and Alyssa Ahn, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

