Tuesday
At La Costa Resort and Spa
San Diego
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from San Diego Open at La Costa Resort and Spa (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Storm Sanders, Australia, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Katherine Hui and Alyssa Ahn, United States, 6-0, 6-4.
