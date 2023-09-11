Monday
At Barnes Tennis Center
San Diego
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Monday from San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Emma Navarro, United States, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
