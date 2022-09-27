Tuesday

At Forus Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Jil Teichmann (9), Switzerland, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ann Li, United States, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

