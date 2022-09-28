Wednesday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).
Round of 16
Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Beatriz Haddad Maia (3), Brazil, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-5.
