Wednesday

At Forus Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (8).

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (3), Brazil, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

