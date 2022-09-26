Monday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-3, 6-1.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 6-0, 6-2.
Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Diane Parry, France, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-1, 6-3.
