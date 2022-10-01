Saturday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Anett Kontaveit (1), Estonia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (1), United States, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Wang Xinyu (4), China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-1.
