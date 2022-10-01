Saturday

At Forus Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic (2), Switzerland, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit (1), Estonia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (1), United States, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Wang Xinyu (4), China, 6-3, 3-6, 10-1.

