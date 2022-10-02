Sunday

At Forus Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (1), Estonia, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (1), United States, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

