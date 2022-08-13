Saturday

At The Thoreau Club

Concord, Mass.

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Thoreau Tennis Open 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera (2), United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, and Varvara Flink, Russia, def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Mexico, and Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you