Saturday
At The Thoreau Club
Concord, Mass.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Thoreau Tennis Open 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-4, 6-3.
Bernarda Pera (2), United States, def. Katrina Scott, United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, and Varvara Flink, Russia, def. Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Mexico, and Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.
