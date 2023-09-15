Friday
At National Tennis Centre
Bucharest
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
BUCHAREST (AP) _ Results Friday from Tiriac Foundation Trophy at National Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Quarterfinals
Sara Errani (4), Italy, def. Noma Noha Akugue (7), Germany, 7-5, 6-2.
Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Anna Bondar (5), Hungary, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Darja Semenistaja (8), Latvia, def. Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, def. Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.
Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, and Anna Siskova, Czech Republic, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Valeriya Strakhova (2), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
