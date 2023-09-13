Wednesday
At National Tennis Centre
Bucharest
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Red clay
BUCHAREST (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tiriac Foundation Trophy at National Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Noma Noha Akugue (7), Germany, def. Ilinca Dalina Amariei, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Maria Carle, Argentina, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (6), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.
Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, def. Viktoriya Tomova (2), Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Anna Bondar (1), Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.
