Wednesday

At National Tennis Centre

Bucharest

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Red clay

BUCHAREST (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tiriac Foundation Trophy at National Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Noma Noha Akugue (7), Germany, def. Ilinca Dalina Amariei, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Maria Carle, Argentina, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (6), Spain, 6-3, 6-1.

Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, def. Viktoriya Tomova (2), Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Anna Bondar (1), Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

