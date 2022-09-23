Friday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Friday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (5), Brazil, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Sophie Chang, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you