Saturday
At Utsubo Tennis Center
Tokyo
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
