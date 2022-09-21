Wednesday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Purse: $757,900

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Luisa Stefani, Brazil, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

