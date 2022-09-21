Wednesday
At Utsubo Tennis Center
Tokyo
Purse: $757,900
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Luisa Stefani, Brazil, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
