Tuesday

At Tennis Club Gaiba

Gaiba, Italy

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Grass

GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Yanina Wickmayer (8), Belgium, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Sinja Kraus, Austria, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Georgia Pedone, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Lucrezia Stefanini (7), Italy, def. Magali Kempen, Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

