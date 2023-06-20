Tuesday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Yanina Wickmayer (8), Belgium, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.
Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.
Sinja Kraus, Austria, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.
Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, def. Georgia Pedone, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Lucrezia Stefanini (7), Italy, def. Magali Kempen, Belgium, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
