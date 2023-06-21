Wednesday

At Tennis Club Gaiba

Gaiba, Italy

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Grass

GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Yuan Yue (6), China, def. Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, 6-1, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Katarzyna Piter and Weronika Falkowska, Poland, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you