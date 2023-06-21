Wednesday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.
Yuan Yue (6), China, def. Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, 6-1, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Katarzyna Piter and Weronika Falkowska, Poland, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
