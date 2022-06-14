Tuesday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Diane Parry (6), France, def. Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Madison Brengle (2), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, def. Melania Delai, Italy, 7-6 (0), 6-1.
Alison van Uytvanck (1), Belgium, def. Cristiana Ferrando, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Arantxa Rus (5), Netherlands, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Elixane Lechemia, France, and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, def. Susan Bandecchi and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.
Commented
