At Tennis Club Gaiba

Gaiba, Italy

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Grass

GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Diane Parry (6), France, def. Lisa Pigato, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Madison Brengle (2), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Joanne Zuger, Switzerland, def. Melania Delai, Italy, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Alison van Uytvanck (1), Belgium, def. Cristiana Ferrando, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Arantxa Rus (5), Netherlands, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, def. Susan Bandecchi and Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.

