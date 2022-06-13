Monday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Monday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, def. Chloe Paquet (8), France, 6-4, 6-2.
Lucia Bronzetti (3), Italy, def. Justina Mikulskyte, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-3.
Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-0.
