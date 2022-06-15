Wednesday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, def. Susan Bandecchi, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.
Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Arantxa Rus (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Harmony Tan, France, def. Lucia Bronzetti (3), Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Alison van Uytvanck (1), Belgium, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, def. Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Rebeca Pereira, Brazil, 6-0, 6-1.
Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Lisa Pigato and Matilde Paoletti, Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
Arantxa Rus and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, and Diane Parry, France, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 7-5, 0-6, 10-8.
