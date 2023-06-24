Saturday

At Tennis Club Gaiba

Gaiba, Italy

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Grass

GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinals

Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Olga Danilovic (4), Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Championship

Han Na-lae and Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Katarzyna Piter and Weronika Falkowska, Poland, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

