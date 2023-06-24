Saturday
At Tennis Club Gaiba
Gaiba, Italy
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Grass
GAIBA, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from Veneto Open Internazionali at Tennis Club Gaiba (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Semifinals
Tatjana Maria (1), Germany, def. Olga Danilovic (4), Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.
Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Han Na-lae and Jang Su Jeong, South Korea, def. Katarzyna Piter and Weronika Falkowska, Poland, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
