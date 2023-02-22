Wednesday

At Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $2,788,468

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, 6-2, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, walkover.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, 6-1, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 2-6, 6-2, 16-14.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 3-6, 6-1, 13-11.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you