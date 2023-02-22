Wednesday
At Aviation Club Tennis Centre
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $2,788,468
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2.
Madison Keys, United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, 6-2, 6-1.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic (8), Switzerland, 6-1, 6-4.
Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, walkover.
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, 6-1, 6-0.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Zhaoxuan Yang (7), China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 2-6, 6-2, 16-14.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 3-6, 6-1, 13-11.
