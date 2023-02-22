Wednesday

At Yucatan Country Club

Merida, Mexico

Purse: $259,303

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MERIDA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Merida Open Akron at Yucatan Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-2.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.

Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, and Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-1, 6-3.

