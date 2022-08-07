Saturday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Third Round
|Sungjae Im
|63-69-65—197
|John Huh
|61-71-66—198
|Joohyung Kim
|67-64-68—199
|Brandon Wu
|64-67-68—199
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|72-65-63—200
|Taylor Moore
|69-67-64—200
|Russell Henley
|67-65-69—201
|Anirban Lahiri
|66-67-68—201
|Davis Riley
|67-66-68—201
|Brian Stuard
|65-68-68—201
|Ben Griffin
|69-69-64—202
|Max McGreevy
|68-67-67—202
|Matthew NeSmith
|66-69-67—202
|Richy Werenski
|70-65-67—202
|Aaron Wise
|65-70-67—202
|James Hahn
|70-68-65—203
|Russell Knox
|70-69-64—203
|Martin Laird
|69-67-67—203
|Ryan Moore
|65-66-72—203
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-67-65—203
|Cameron Percy
|65-70-68—203
|Andrew Putnam
|70-64-69—203
|Will Zalatoris
|71-66-66—203
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|66-70-68—204
|Scott Brown
|70-66-68—204
|Luke Donald
|70-68-66—204
|Billy Horschel
|67-69-68—204
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68-66-70—204
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|67-71-66—204
|Yannik Paul
|71-66-67—204
|Kevin Tway
|67-69-68—204
|Justin Lower
|72-66-66—204
|Blake McShea
|69-65-70—204
|Peter Malnati
|64-72-69—205
|J.T. Poston
|66-70-69—205
|Brett Drewitt
|67-67-71—205
|Chesson Hadley
|69-66-70—205
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68-67-70—205
|Scott Piercy
|69-70-66—205
|Scott Stallings
|67-71-67—205
|Corey Conners
|70-69-66—205
|Charley Hoffman
|68-68-69—205
|Zach Johnson
|67-68-70—205
|Aaron Rai
|70-69-66—205
|Robert Streb
|69-69-67—205
|David Lipsky
|68-69-69—206
|Alex Smalley
|65-70-71—206
|Martin Trainer
|67-67-72—206
|Keith Mitchell
|68-68-70—206
|Justin Rose
|73-66-67—206
|Vaughn Taylor
|69-69-68—206
|Ben Kohles
|65-70-71—206
|Brendon Todd
|68-71-67—206
|Kramer Hickok
|66-70-70—206
|Sam Ryder
|67-70-69—206
|Lucas Glover
|70-66-71—207
|Bo Hoag
|68-69-70—207
|Lee Hodges
|66-71-70—207
|Kelly Kraft
|66-73-68—207
|Doc Redman
|68-71-68—207
|Patrick Rodgers
|69-70-68—207
|Jared Wolfe
|68-70-70—208
|Stewart Cink
|68-70-70—208
|Chris Gotterup
|70-69-69—208
|Stephan Jaeger
|69-70-69—208
|Henrik Norlander
|69-67-72—208
|Chez Reavie
|68-71-69—208
|Callum Tarren
|70-69-69—208
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|65-72-72—209
|Michael Gligic
|65-73-71—209
|Brian Harman
|67-69-73—209
|Harry Higgs
|68-69-72—209
|Mark Hubbard
|70-69-70—209
|Si Woo Kim
|69-68-72—209
|Chris Stroud
|69-70-70—209
|Adam Svensson
|70-69-70—209
|Jason Dufner
|66-73-71—210
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-69-72—211
|Rory Sabbatini
|68-71-72—211
|Nick Taylor
|67-71-73—211
|Jonathan Byrd
|70-69-73—212
|Adam Scott
|68-70-74—212
|David Skinns
|70-69-73—212
|Joel Dahmen
|69-68-76—213
|Shane Lowry
|71-68-74—213
|C.T. Pan
|68-70-75—213
|Hayden Buckley
|72-67-WD
