Saturday

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Third Round

Sungjae Im63-69-65—197
John Huh61-71-66—198
Joohyung Kim67-64-68—199
Brandon Wu64-67-68—199
Kiradech Aphibarnrat72-65-63—200
Taylor Moore69-67-64—200
Russell Henley67-65-69—201
Anirban Lahiri66-67-68—201
Davis Riley67-66-68—201
Brian Stuard65-68-68—201
Ben Griffin69-69-64—202
Max McGreevy68-67-67—202
Matthew NeSmith66-69-67—202
Richy Werenski70-65-67—202
Aaron Wise65-70-67—202
James Hahn70-68-65—203
Russell Knox70-69-64—203
Martin Laird69-67-67—203
Ryan Moore65-66-72—203
Taylor Pendrith71-67-65—203
Cameron Percy65-70-68—203
Andrew Putnam70-64-69—203
Will Zalatoris71-66-66—203
Christiaan Bezuidenhout66-70-68—204
Scott Brown70-66-68—204
Luke Donald70-68-66—204
Billy Horschel67-69-68—204
Satoshi Kodaira68-66-70—204
Kyoung-Hoon Lee67-71-66—204
Yannik Paul71-66-67—204
Kevin Tway67-69-68—204
Justin Lower72-66-66—204
Blake McShea69-65-70—204
Peter Malnati64-72-69—205
J.T. Poston66-70-69—205
Brett Drewitt67-67-71—205
Chesson Hadley69-66-70—205
Tyrrell Hatton68-67-70—205
Scott Piercy69-70-66—205
Scott Stallings67-71-67—205
Corey Conners70-69-66—205
Charley Hoffman68-68-69—205
Zach Johnson67-68-70—205
Aaron Rai70-69-66—205
Robert Streb69-69-67—205
David Lipsky68-69-69—206
Alex Smalley65-70-71—206
Martin Trainer67-67-72—206
Keith Mitchell68-68-70—206
Justin Rose73-66-67—206
Vaughn Taylor69-69-68—206
Ben Kohles65-70-71—206
Brendon Todd68-71-67—206
Kramer Hickok66-70-70—206
Sam Ryder67-70-69—206
Lucas Glover70-66-71—207
Bo Hoag68-69-70—207
Lee Hodges66-71-70—207
Kelly Kraft66-73-68—207
Doc Redman68-71-68—207
Patrick Rodgers69-70-68—207
Jared Wolfe68-70-70—208
Stewart Cink68-70-70—208
Chris Gotterup70-69-69—208
Stephan Jaeger69-70-69—208
Henrik Norlander69-67-72—208
Chez Reavie68-71-69—208
Callum Tarren70-69-69—208
Rafa Cabrera Bello65-72-72—209
Michael Gligic65-73-71—209
Brian Harman67-69-73—209
Harry Higgs68-69-72—209
Mark Hubbard70-69-70—209
Si Woo Kim69-68-72—209
Chris Stroud69-70-70—209
Adam Svensson70-69-70—209
Jason Dufner66-73-71—210
Joseph Bramlett70-69-72—211
Rory Sabbatini68-71-72—211
Nick Taylor67-71-73—211
Jonathan Byrd70-69-73—212
Adam Scott68-70-74—212
David Skinns70-69-73—212
Joel Dahmen69-68-76—213
Shane Lowry71-68-74—213
C.T. Pan68-70-75—213
Hayden Buckley72-67-WD

