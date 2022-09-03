|Tulsa
|3
|17
|7
|7
|3
|0
|—
|37
|Wyoming
|10
|7
|7
|10
|3
|3
|—
|40
First Quarter
WYO_E.Gibbs 0 fumble return (Hoyland kick), 14:23.
TLSA_FG Long 32, 9:02.
WYO_FG Hoyland 25, :54.
Second Quarter
TLSA_S.Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27.
TLSA_FG Long 27, 2:48.
WYO_Pelissier 48 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), :57.
TLSA_Mal.Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), :08.
Third Quarter
WYO_Marquez 18 punt return (Hoyland kick), 12:12.
TLSA_Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
TLSA_Stokes 19 pass from Brin (Long kick), 14:54.
WYO_FG Hoyland 55, 10:53.
WYO_Cobbs 51 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 6:19.
First Overtime
TLSA_FG Long 25, :00.
WYO_FG Hoyland 25, :00.
Second Overtime
WYO_FG Hoyland 30, :00.
A_20,574.
|TLSA
|WYO
|First downs
|25
|17
|Total Net Yards
|521
|399
|Rushes-yards
|32-61
|37-143
|Passing
|460
|256
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-52-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|0-0
|Punts
|4-38.25
|5-47.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|6-56
|Time of Possession
|30:45
|29:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tulsa, S.Anderson 10-40, Ford 7-26, Gary 3-6, B.Jackson 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3), Brin 9-(minus 12). Wyoming, Peasley 10-45, Swen 11-40, McNeely 6-26, Pelissier 2-19, James 2-9, Braasch 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tulsa, Brin 30-52-0-460. Wyoming, Peasley 20-30-0-256.
RECEIVING_Tulsa, Stokes 11-169, Santana 7-102, M.Jones 6-103, Epps 4-79, Tryon 1-7, Ford 1-0. Wyoming, Cobbs 5-77, Christensen 4-45, Pelissier 3-67, James 2-34, Wieland 2-20, Braasch 2-10, Swen 1-2, Welch 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tulsa, Long 49, Long 43. Wyoming, Hoyland 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.