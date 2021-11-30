WYOMING (6-0)
Ike 8-13 1-3 17, Oden 3-7 0-0 6, Dusell 5-7 2-5 16, Jeffries 4-6 2-2 14, Maldonado 8-17 5-6 21, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 5, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 10-16 79.
CAL ST.-FULLERTON (3-4)
Anosike 6-9 7-8 19, T.Maddox 4-11 0-0 8, D.Maddox 2-5 1-3 5, Milstead 3-7 2-2 9, San Antonio 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 2-5 0-0 4, Wrightsell 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 5-7 2-3 14, Lee 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 12-16 66.
Halftime_Wyoming 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 9-21 (Dusell 4-6, Jeffries 4-6, Wenzel 1-4, Ike 0-1, Oden 0-1, Maldonado 0-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 4-16 (Harris 2-4, Wrightsell 1-1, Milstead 1-2, Anosike 0-1, D.Maddox 0-1, San Antonio 0-1, Doumbia 0-2, T.Maddox 0-4). Rebounds_Wyoming 30 (Ike 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 24 (Doumbia 6). Assists_Wyoming 14 (Maldonado 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 8 (T.Maddox, Wrightsell 2). Total Fouls_Wyoming 16, Cal St.-Fullerton 19. A_772 (4,000).