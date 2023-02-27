NEVADA (22-8)
Coleman 8-12 2-3 22, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Baker 6-9 2-2 14, Blackshear 2-10 1-2 5, Lucas 6-11 9-10 24, D.Foster 1-4 0-0 2, McIntosh 0-3 0-0 0, Davidson 0-4 0-0 0, T.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 14-17 71.
WYOMING (9-20)
Oden 9-13 7-9 28, Thompson 2-7 4-4 10, Dusell 4-10 0-0 11, Maldonado 6-11 13-15 25, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 6, K.Foster 0-0 0-0 0, C.Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Barnhart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 24-28 80.
Halftime_Wyoming 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-21 (Coleman 4-6, Lucas 3-6, Baker 0-1, Blackshear 0-1, D.Foster 0-1, Davidson 0-2, McIntosh 0-2, Williams 0-2), Wyoming 10-23 (Oden 3-3, Dusell 3-7, Wenzel 2-5, Thompson 2-7, Maldonado 0-1). Fouled Out_Davidson, Dusell. Rebounds_Nevada 25 (Williams 7), Wyoming 37 (Thompson 13). Assists_Nevada 12 (Blackshear 5), Wyoming 13 (Maldonado 11). Total Fouls_Nevada 25, Wyoming 17. A_4,520 (15,028).
