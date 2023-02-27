FGFTReb
NEVADAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman318-122-30-31422
Williams332-80-00-7244
Baker266-92-22-63414
Blackshear312-101-21-5535
Lucas356-119-100-20224
D.Foster151-40-00-0002
McIntosh130-30-00-0130
Davidson110-40-02-2050
T.Powell50-00-00-0000
Totals20025-6114-175-25122571

Percentages: FG .410, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Coleman 4-6, Lucas 3-6, Baker 0-1, Blackshear 0-1, D.Foster 0-1, Davidson 0-2, McIntosh 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Davidson).

Turnovers: 8 (Baker 3, Williams 2, Davidson, Lucas, McIntosh).

Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Baker 2, Blackshear, D.Foster, Davidson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oden299-137-91-30028
Thompson352-74-43-130010
Dusell374-100-00-20511
Maldonado396-1113-151-911425
Wenzel382-60-00-6226
K.Foster150-00-00-3030
C.Powell50-00-01-1010
Barnhart20-00-00-0020
Totals20023-4724-286-37131780

Percentages: FG .489, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Oden 3-3, Dusell 3-7, Wenzel 2-5, Thompson 2-7, Maldonado 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wenzel 2, K.Foster, Thompson).

Turnovers: 15 (Maldonado 5, Wenzel 4, C.Powell 2, K.Foster 2, Dusell, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Maldonado 2, Wenzel 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nevada373471
Wyoming404080

A_4,520 (15,028).

