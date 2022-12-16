XAVIER (9-3)
Freemantle 7-11 2-2 17, J.Nunge 6-10 4-5 18, Boum 11-18 0-1 28, Jones 6-10 0-2 12, Kunkel 5-7 0-0 15, Claude 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 2-4 0-2 4, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Craft 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-68 6-12 102.
GEORGETOWN (5-7)
Akok 2-4 1-2 6, Wahab 7-10 2-5 16, Heath 4-11 4-6 13, Murray 5-12 5-9 15, Spears 8-16 4-6 22, Mozone 2-4 0-1 5, Ezewiro 2-2 0-0 4, Bristol 2-3 1-1 6, Anglin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-62 19-32 89.
Halftime_Xavier 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 14-26 (Boum 6-9, Kunkel 5-7, J.Nunge 2-4, Freemantle 1-2, Claude 0-1, Craft 0-1, Jones 0-2), Georgetown 6-18 (Spears 2-3, Bristol 1-2, Akok 1-3, Heath 1-3, Mozone 1-3, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Kunkel. Rebounds_Xavier 37 (J.Nunge 12), Georgetown 27 (Wahab 7). Assists_Xavier 27 (Jones 8), Georgetown 13 (Murray 6). Total Fouls_Xavier 23, Georgetown 10.
