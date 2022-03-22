|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stute
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|12
|Robbins
|23
|4-7
|1-3
|1-7
|3
|3
|9
|Chatman
|30
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Pippen
|38
|8-21
|9-10
|2-9
|7
|0
|28
|Wright
|33
|4-9
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|5
|11
|Lawrence
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Millora-Brown
|19
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Mann
|7
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Dezonie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|13-18
|7-29
|14
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .441, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stute 4-7, Pippen 3-7, Wright 1-4, Lawrence 0-2, Chatman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatman, Robbins).
Turnovers: 10 (Pippen 5, Wright 2, Chatman, Robbins, Stute).
Steals: 5 (Pippen 2, Chatman, Lawrence, Stute).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nunge
|28
|4-8
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|10
|Johnson
|31
|4-7
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|12
|Jones
|34
|6-9
|3-6
|1-8
|4
|4
|15
|Kunkel
|33
|5-12
|3-4
|0-4
|4
|1
|14
|Odom
|30
|2-4
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|1
|4
|Freemantle
|26
|5-9
|6-7
|2-6
|0
|2
|16
|Hunter
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Miles
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|16-24
|5-30
|14
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .529, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Nunge 2-4, Edwards 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kunkel 1-4, Freemantle 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Nunge 3, Freemantle, Kunkel, Odom).
Turnovers: 10 (Freemantle 3, Jones 2, Nunge 2, Odom 2, Kunkel).
Steals: 5 (Freemantle 2, Johnson, Nunge, Odom).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Vanderbilt
|31
|42
|—
|73
|Xavier
|29
|46
|—
|75
A_3,240 (10,250).
