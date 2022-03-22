FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stute274-70-01-41312
Robbins234-71-31-7339
Chatman300-60-00-0210
Pippen388-219-102-97028
Wright334-92-31-31511
Lawrence224-70-00-3018
Millora-Brown191-10-01-2032
Mann71-11-21-1023
Dezonie10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5913-187-29141873

Percentages: FG .441, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stute 4-7, Pippen 3-7, Wright 1-4, Lawrence 0-2, Chatman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Chatman, Robbins).

Turnovers: 10 (Pippen 5, Wright 2, Chatman, Robbins, Stute).

Steals: 5 (Pippen 2, Chatman, Lawrence, Stute).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nunge284-80-11-41110
Johnson314-73-30-01312
Jones346-93-61-84415
Kunkel335-123-40-44114
Odom302-40-10-4414
Freemantle265-96-72-60216
Hunter80-11-20-3001
Edwards51-10-00-0013
Miles50-00-01-1010
Totals20027-5116-245-30141475

Percentages: FG .529, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Nunge 2-4, Edwards 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Kunkel 1-4, Freemantle 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Nunge 3, Freemantle, Kunkel, Odom).

Turnovers: 10 (Freemantle 3, Jones 2, Nunge 2, Odom 2, Kunkel).

Steals: 5 (Freemantle 2, Johnson, Nunge, Odom).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanderbilt314273
Xavier294675

A_3,240 (10,250).

A_3,240 (10,250).

