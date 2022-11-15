|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|25
|8-11
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|19
|Jeanne-Rose
|22
|1-3
|5-6
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|Willis
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Fields
|38
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|14
|Long
|30
|3-13
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Crisler
|24
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Johns
|17
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|3
|Leach
|16
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Maidoh
|15
|1-1
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|Mullally
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|14-17
|6-26
|14
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .361, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Fields 3-5, Crisler 2-7, Johns 1-3, Long 1-6, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Willis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Long).
Turnovers: 12 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Long 2, Fields, Johns, Leach, Maidoh).
Steals: 11 (Fields 2, Long 2, Maidoh 2, Cook, Crisler, Jeanne-Rose, Johns, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freemantle
|39
|6-13
|3-4
|3-13
|10
|3
|15
|J.Nunge
|30
|8-11
|4-10
|4-7
|2
|3
|23
|Boum
|36
|4-9
|3-3
|0-7
|5
|1
|11
|Kunkel
|33
|8-13
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|21
|Tandy
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|2
|Claude
|21
|3-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Craft
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Miles
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|11-20
|10-36
|23
|18
|78
Percentages: FG .526, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kunkel 4-8, J.Nunge 3-3, Freemantle 0-1, Boum 0-2, Tandy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Nunge 3, Freemantle 2, Craft, Hunter, Miles).
Turnovers: 17 (Freemantle 6, Claude 3, Craft 2, Hunter 2, Kunkel 2, Boum, J.Nunge).
Steals: 6 (Claude 3, Kunkel 2, J.Nunge).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fairfield
|37
|28
|—
|65
|Xavier
|35
|43
|—
|78
A_9,624 (10,250).
