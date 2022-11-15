FGFTReb
FAIRFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook258-113-31-30219
Jeanne-Rose221-35-61-2227
Willis120-20-00-3220
Fields385-101-21-44214
Long303-131-11-4208
Crisler243-110-00-2048
Johns171-70-01-2233
Leach160-34-40-3014
Maidoh151-10-11-3222
Mullally10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-6114-176-26141865

Percentages: FG .361, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Fields 3-5, Crisler 2-7, Johns 1-3, Long 1-6, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Willis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Long).

Turnovers: 12 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Long 2, Fields, Johns, Leach, Maidoh).

Steals: 11 (Fields 2, Long 2, Maidoh 2, Cook, Crisler, Jeanne-Rose, Johns, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle396-133-43-1310315
J.Nunge308-114-104-72323
Boum364-93-30-75111
Kunkel338-131-10-12221
Tandy181-40-00-1342
Claude213-50-20-0116
Craft120-10-02-5000
Hunter70-10-01-2030
Miles40-00-00-0010
Totals20030-5711-2010-36231878

Percentages: FG .526, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Kunkel 4-8, J.Nunge 3-3, Freemantle 0-1, Boum 0-2, Tandy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Nunge 3, Freemantle 2, Craft, Hunter, Miles).

Turnovers: 17 (Freemantle 6, Claude 3, Craft 2, Hunter 2, Kunkel 2, Boum, J.Nunge).

Steals: 6 (Claude 3, Kunkel 2, J.Nunge).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fairfield372865
Xavier354378

A_9,624 (10,250).

