FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton325-141-26-104311
Felder233-50-01-7257
Bonham299-193-61-32223
Lofton282-100-00-2644
Richard337-120-01-70318
Kugel195-110-02-31112
Fudge131-40-00-0112
Jitoboh131-10-02-3212
M.Jones102-30-00-0104
Totals20035-794-813-35192083

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton).

Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard).

Steals: 9 (Richard 3, Bonham 2, Fudge 2, Castleton, Kugel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freemantle355-53-40-112114
J.Nunge326-92-53-92116
Boum337-147-80-56122
C.Jones378-122-21-54022
Kunkel315-100-00-25311
Tandy150-20-00-1000
Claude71-40-10-2013
Miles61-10-00-0022
Hunter40-20-02-2020
Totals20033-5914-206-37191190

Percentages: FG .559, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (C.Jones 4-5, J.Nunge 2-3, Claude 1-1, Freemantle 1-1, Kunkel 1-4, Boum 1-5, Tandy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Freemantle 2, J.Nunge 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Freemantle 7, Boum 2, C.Jones 2, J.Nunge 2, Claude, Kunkel).

Steals: 6 (Boum 2, C.Jones 2, J.Nunge, Kunkel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida384583
Xavier424890

A_4,465 (12,888).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you