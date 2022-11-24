FLORIDA (3-2)
Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83.
XAVIER (4-1)
Freemantle 5-5 3-4 14, J.Nunge 6-9 2-5 16, Boum 7-14 7-8 22, C.Jones 8-12 2-2 22, Kunkel 5-10 0-0 11, Tandy 0-2 0-0 0, Claude 1-4 0-1 3, Miles 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 14-20 90.
Halftime_Xavier 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Florida 9-27 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3), Xavier 10-20 (C.Jones 4-5, J.Nunge 2-3, Claude 1-1, Freemantle 1-1, Kunkel 1-4, Boum 1-5, Tandy 0-1). Fouled Out_Felder. Rebounds_Florida 35 (Castleton 10), Xavier 37 (Freemantle 11). Assists_Florida 19 (Lofton 6), Xavier 19 (Boum 6). Total Fouls_Florida 20, Xavier 11. A_4,465 (12,888).
