All Times EST

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC201.0004024
St. Louis201.0003833
Seattle02.0003642
Vegas02.0002640

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Arlington101.0002220
Houston101.0003312
Orlando01.0001233
San Antonio01.0001518

Saturday's Games

DC 18, Vegas 6

Sunday's Games

San Antonio 30, Orlando 12

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.

