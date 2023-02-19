All Times EST

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC101.0002218
St. Louis101.0001815
Vegas01.0002022
Seattle01.0001822

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston101.0003312
Arlington101.0002220
San Antonio01.0001518
Orlando01.0001233

Saturday's Games

Arlington 22, Vegas 20

Houston 33, Orlando 12

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, San Antonio 15

DC 22, Seattle 18

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

