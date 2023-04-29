All Times EDT
Division championships
Saturday's Games
Arlington 26, Houston 11
Sunday's Games
DC vs. Seattle, 3 p.m.
XFL Championship
Sunday, May 13
DC/Seattle winner vs. Arlington, 8 p.m., (ABC)
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 9:58 pm
