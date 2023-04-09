All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC61.857207153
St. Louis52.714163127
Seattle52.714152122
Vegas25.286137175

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston43.571177137
Arlington34.42993125
San Antonio25.286101114
Orlando16.143137214

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 21, Vegas 17

Arlington 18, Orlando 16

Sunday's Games

Houston 17, San Antonio 15

DC 34, Seattle 33

Saturday, April 15

Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

