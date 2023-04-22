North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.