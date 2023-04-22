All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC81.889269212
St. Louis73.700249202
Seattle63.667215168
Vegas27.222175224

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston63.667222173
Arlington45.444137169
San Antonio36.333141154
Orlando19.100204310

Sunday, April 16

DC 28, Arlington 26

Seattle 30, St. Louis 12

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 53, Orlando 28

DC 29, San Antonio 28

Sunday's Games

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

