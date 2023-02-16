All Times EST
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Saturday's Games
Vegas at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Seattle at DC, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.
