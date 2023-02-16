All Times EST

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC00.00000
Seattle00.00000
St. Louis00.00000
Vegas00.00000

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Arlington00.00000
Houston00.00000
Orlando00.00000
San Antonio00.00000

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Seattle at DC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

DC at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Houston, 7 p.m.

