All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC601.000171116
St. Louis42.667139112
Seattle42.667128107
Vegas15.167111163

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston42.667162113
Arlington33.50078101
San Antonio24.3338988
Orlando06.000100178

Monday, March 27

DC 37, Houston 26

Friday's Games

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

