All Times EDT

North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC61.857207153
St. Louis52.714163127
Seattle52.714152122
Vegas25.286137175

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston43.571177137
Arlington34.42993125
San Antonio25.286101114
Orlando16.143137214

Sunday, April 2

St. Louis 24, Houston 15

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 21, Vegas 17

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Vegas at Houston, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you