North Division

WLPctPFPA
DC71.875241186
St. Louis62.750184144
Seattle53.625185156
Vegas26.250154196

South Division

WLPctPFPA
Houston53.625194152
Arlington44.500111141
San Antonio26.250116131
Orlando17.125153232

Sunday, April 9

Houston 17, San Antonio 15

DC 34, Seattle 33

Saturday's Games

Houston 28, Vegas 21

Orlando at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arlington at DC, 12 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Orlando at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

DC at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Houston at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

